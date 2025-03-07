Kylington was traded to the Ducks from the Islanders on Thursday in exchange for future considerations.

Kylington's tenure as an Islander lasted all of 15 minutes after he was packaged from the Avalanche as part of the return for Brock Nelson. It appears the Islanders were not interested in keeping him around -- they already have eight healthy blueliners on the roster and Mike Reilly (chest) is expected to be back before the end of the season. Kylington will have a much better chance of getting into the lineup in Anaheim than he did in Anaheim or he would have on Long Island, especially after the Ducks dealt Brian Dumoulin to the Devils earlier Thursday. Kylington has four points through 13 NHL appearances this season.