Koivula signed a two-year contract with the Vaxjo Lakers of the SHL on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Koivula ended up playing in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Islanders. He managed just four assists, and after spending all of 2023-24 with AHL Bridgeport, the 25-year-old will try his luck in Europe. He did not accrue enough service time with the Islanders for them to retain his rights, so he is considered a Group 6 unrestricted free agent should he make his way back to North America in the future.