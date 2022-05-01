Ekblad (lower body) returned to practice Sunday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Ekblad's presence at Sunday's practice puts him on track to return to action for Game 1 versus Washington on Tuesday. The 26-year-old blueliner racked up 15 goals and 57 points through 61 contests during the regular season.
