Ekblad, who also played through a broken foot and an oblique tear during the playoffs, will undergo shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the start of training camp, per Tim Reynolds of Associated Press.

Despite all the injuries, Ekblad had two goals, eight points, 20 PIM, 36 hits and 29 blocks in 20 playoff games while averaging 23:57 of ice time. The 27-year-old is a threat to record over 40 points in 2023-24 if he plays the full season, but his recovery from multiple injuries might throw a wrench in that. He's set to enter the seventh campaign of his eight-year, $60 million contract.