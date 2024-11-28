Barkov scored a power-play goal on two shots and added a shorthanded assist Wednesday in a 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Barkov opened the scoring in the opening frame with his first goal on the man advantage in 2024-25, and he set up Sam Reinhart's 17th goal of the season in the second period. Barkov has only been held off the scoresheet twice through 12 games in November, and the all-world center has racked up four goals and 18 points in the second month of the season. The two-time Selke Trophy winner has accounted for five goals and a team-leading 16 assists through 15 appearances. Enjoy the ride if you have the star Finnish center.