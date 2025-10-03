Lundell (upper body) will be evaluated Friday after sustaining an injury in Thursday's preseason game versus the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers can ill afford to lose Lundell for any length of time since Aleksander Barkov (knee) will miss the regular season. Lundell was injured in a contentious game Thursday, and he'll need to be checked out. Don't be surprised if he sits out Saturday's preseason finale versus the Lightning.