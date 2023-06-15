Luostarinen suffered a broken tibia in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which is why he missed all five contests of the Stanley Cup Finals, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Luostarinen had two goals and five points in 16 playoff outings this year. He also recorded 17 goals and 43 points in 82 regular-season games. It's not clear if Luostarinen will be ready for training camp, but he won't require surgery.