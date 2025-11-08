Devine scored two goals and added an assist in AHL Charlotte's 4-1 win over Syracuse on Friday.

Devine had been limited to two points over his previous six games. The 22-year-old forward is maintaining a point-per-game pace with five goals and five helpers through 10 contests this season. The Panthers are straggling in the NHL, but Devine is likely best suited to getting at least a full season of AHL play under his belt before he'd be able to make a real impact with the big club.