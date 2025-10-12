Devine scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in AHL Charlotte's 4-3 win over Springfield on Saturday.

Devine is embarking on his first professional campaign after a 57-point effort over 44 games with the University of Denver last season. He has four points over four AHL games in his career. The 22-year-old winger would be a long shot to see NHL action with the Panthers in 2025-26, but he'll look to bring his offense to the pro ranks after being a seventh-round pick in 2022.