Devine scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Charlotte's 4-3 overtime win over Springfield on Sunday.

Devine has been back with the Checkers for seven games since the end of his first NHL stint. He's earned two goals and four assists in those contests, losing no momentum after failing to earn a point in his time with the Panthers. For the season, he's got eight goals, 10 helpers and 44 shots on net over 20 AHL appearances.