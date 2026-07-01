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Panthers' John Beecher: Heading to Florida

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Beecher signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Beecher had three goals, four assists, 37 shots on net, 23 hits, 31 blocked shots and 31 PIM over 35 regular-season games between the Bruins and the Flames in 2025-26. The 25-year-old was not tendered a qualifying offer by Calgary on Monday. He'll compete for fourth-line minutes in Florida, but he may find himself on waivers prior to the start of the season if he doesn't impress in training camp.

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