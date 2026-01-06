Beecher (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Beecher is week-to-week due to the injury. He missed Monday's 5-1 loss to Seattle after receiving a one-game suspension for roughing Nashville's Michael McCarron on Saturday. However, he is facing an extended absence after getting injured in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators. Beecher has one goal, two assists, 21 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and 18 hits in 25 games between the Flames and Bruins this season.