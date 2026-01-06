default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Beecher (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Beecher is week-to-week due to the injury. He missed Monday's 5-1 loss to Seattle after receiving a one-game suspension for roughing Nashville's Michael McCarron on Saturday. However, he is facing an extended absence after getting injured in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators. Beecher has one goal, two assists, 21 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and 18 hits in 25 games between the Flames and Bruins this season.

More News