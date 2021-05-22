Yandle will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's Game 4 versus Tampa Bay, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Yandle picked up two assists in Game 1 against the Lightning, but he's been a defensive liability all season, so he may be watching from the press box more often than not going forward. The 34-year-old blueliner has picked up 27 points while posting a minus-8 rating through 56 contests this campaign.