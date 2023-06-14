Cousins provided an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Cousins set up an Aaron Ekblad tally in the second period. The helper snapped an eight-game point drought for Cousins, who was shuffled down to the third line with Matthew Tkachuk (chest) out of action Tuesday. Cousins had seven points, an even plus-minus rating, 26 shots on net, 56 hits and 16 PIM in 21 playoff outings. He enters 2023-24 likely to fill a bottom-six role, though the Panthers' could have some significant holes to fill in their lineup early in the season after ending the playoffs with numerous major injuries.