The Penguins announced Thursday that Kindel (lower body) is undergoing further testing and is considered week-to-week, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Kindel suffered a lower-body injury during Monday's preseason game against the Sabres and was initially labeled as day-to-day. However, the team is seeking out further information about the injury, which now seems as though it could impact his availability for Opening Night against the Flyers on Wednesday. If Kindel is healthy to begin the regular season, he's expected to handle a third-line role for the Penguins.