Murray was released from his professional tryout agreement Saturday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray inked his PTO just before the start of training camp. He was assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton training camp and will likely be his home for the 2025-26 campaign. Murray played 26 regular-season games for the Sabres over the last four seasons, failing to garner a point in three regular-season contests in 2024-25.