DeSmith allowed four goals on 41 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers. Edmonton's fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Edmonton overwhelmed DeSmith with a barrage of shots, and he had no answer for Connor McDavid in particular. McDavid assisted on each of the Oilers' first three goals before potting the fourth himself. With Tristan Jarry's return timeline from a broken foot still uncertain, DeSmith's likely to open the playoffs atop Pittsburgh's goaltending depth chart after Friday's regular-season finale against Columbus.