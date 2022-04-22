Malkin served his four-game suspension and will be in Friday's lineup against Detroit.

Malkin has been absent for the last four games after cross-checking Mark Borowiecki on April 10. The star center has 13 points in his last 11 appearances, bringing his season total to 37 through 37 games. Malkin will be in his usual top-six spot as well as his role on Pittsburgh's top power-play unit.