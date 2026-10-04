Malkin scored a power-play goal, distributed two assists and served two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canadiens.

After scoring a power-play goal during the Penguins' Opening Night matchup, Malkin replicated that performance and more Saturday. He tallied the lone goal of the first period before later assisting his linemate Tommy Novak twice, which included his pass on the game-winning goal. Through two appearances, Malkin is up to four points, a plus-two rating and three shots on net. He was held to just four power-play goals a season ago, so already posting two tallies with a man advantage is an encouraging sign for the 21-year NHL veteran. Regardless, Malkin has displayed that he has enough juice left in the tank to be a leader for the Pens' offense in 2026-27, where we fantasy managers could expect to see him post another campaign with 60-plus points.