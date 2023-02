Pettersson provided two assists in Pittsburgh's 7-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Pettersson's second helper was the primary assist on Teddy Blueger's game-winning goal. Pettersson has a marker and 18 points in 57 contests this season. The 26-year-old has a goal and four points over his last two games after being limited to an assist over 13 outings from Jan. 20-Feb. 23.