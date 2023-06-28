Smith was traded to the Penguins on Wednesday by the Golden Knights in exchange for a 2024 third-round selection.

Smith racked up an impressive four goals and 10 assists in 22 postseason contests on the way to lifting Lord Stanley's cup with Vegas. Now, the 32-year-old winger will be tasked with bolstering a bottom-six in the Steel City that was lackluster, at best, last season. If Pittsburgh is unable to re-sign Jason Zucker, it could even open a path to a top-six role for Smith as well. The Ontario native has reached the 50-point threshold in four of his last six seasons and should be capable of reaching that mark in 2023-24 as well.