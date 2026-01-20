Rakell scored a goal, added three hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Rakell has two goals and an assist during a three-game point streak. That matches his longest run since he returned from a hand injury in mid-December. The 32-year-old is up to eight goals, 20 points, 85 shots on net, 39 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 28 appearances. He's not at the peak of his performance currently, but Rakell's continued presence in the top six bodes well for steady offense.