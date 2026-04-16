Rakell (rest) was back on the ice for Thursday's practice session, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Rakell was limited to just 60 games this season, tallying 24 goals and 24 helpers, including 16 power-play points along the way. The Swede has found himself primarily shifted to center this season, allowing Evgeni Malkin to move to the wing. In addition to anchoring the second line, Rakell should continue to feature on the No. 1 power-play unit.