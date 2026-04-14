Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Held out against Blues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rakell will not dress against St. Louis on Tuesday as Pittsburgh rests its veterans for the playoffs, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.
Rakell has 24 goals and 48 points across 60 appearances in 2025-26, a solid bounce-back showing after missing significant time to injury early in the season. The 33-year-old winger heated up considerably down the stretch, recording seven goals during a six-game point streak in late March. He's a reliable secondary scorer on Pittsburgh's top line and holds solid fantasy value heading into the postseason.
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