Crosby scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Crosby found the back of the net twice in the first period, netting a power-play tally with a slap shot at the 4:08 mark and adding an unassisted goal at the 5:46 mark of the same frame. Crosby also added an assist in Kris Letang's overtime winner. The 38-year-old veteran is showing no signs of slowing down and is riding a five-game point streak, tallying eight points (four goals, four assists), a plus-5 rating and 13 shots (30.8 shooting percentage) in that span.