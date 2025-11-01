Horcoff scored twice on four shots in the University of Michigan's 5-2 win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

Horcoff continues to excel as a scorer through the first month of the season. He's up to nine goals and 13 points over nine contests for the Wolverines so far. He's already surpassed his total of 10 points from last year in half as many games, and he'll continue to be a leading part of Michigan's offense.