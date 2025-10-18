Horcoff scored a goal on six shots and added two assists in the University of Michigan's 10-2 win over Robert Morris University on Friday.

Horcoff has six goals and three assists in just six games for the Wolverines as a sophomore this year. He put up 10 points in 18 outings as a freshman in 2024-25, so it's clear his offense has taken a step up. He continues to be an excellent net-front presence, which will help him pile up goals once he gets to the professional ranks.