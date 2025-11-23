Horcoff scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in the University of Michigan's 8-1 win over Ohio State University on Saturday.

Horcoff is up to 14 goals and seven helpers through 21 outings this season. His 14 goals are most in the NCAA so far this year, though he's also among the leaders in games played thanks to Michigan's busy schedule. Still, the Penguins prospect is showcasing a valuable finishing skill, and his net-front presence could be a boost to a power-play unit in a few years.