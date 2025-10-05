Horcoff scored five goals over a pair of wins for the University of Michigan against Mercyhurst University

Michigan outscored Mercyhurst by a total of 18-1 across the two-game set, and Horcoff's outburst of offense was a big part of the story. He already has more goals in his sophomore season than he had as a freshman in 2024-25 (four goals, 10 points in 18 games). The 18-year-old will thrive in a net-front role and will look to keep piling up goals in 2025-26.