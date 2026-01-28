Wilsby logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Wilsby's helper was his first point in two games since he returned from missing four contests due to a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old should be a regular in the Predators' lineup moving forward. He's at eight points, 37 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 38 appearances, offering little upside for fantasy managers.