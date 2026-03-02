default-cbs-image
Wilsby (lower body) won't play against Detroit on Monday and is week-to-week.

Wilsby sustained the injury in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas. He has chipped in one goal, 11 assists, 47 shots on net and 37 blocked shots over 45 games this season. Justin Barron will replace Wilsby in Monday's lineup against the Red Wings.

