Wilsby scored an empty-net goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Wilsby had been held to just one assist over his last 10 outings. The 26-year-old defenseman continues to occupy a top-four role at even strength, though that has come with minimal power-play usage. Wilsby is up to one goal, six assists, 23 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating through 18 appearances this season. It's not exactly a breakout year, but he has the trust of the coaching staff.