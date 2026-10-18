Wilsby notched two assists and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Wilsby was moved up to the top pair alongside Roman Josi, and both blueliners picked up a pair of helpers. With the effort, Wilsby matched his point total from the first seven games of the year. He's at four helpers, seven shots on net, 11 blocked shots, five hits and a plus-5 rating. He doesn't have enough of a history of production to be trusted in fantasy just yet, but he's worth monitoring if he stays alongside Josi.