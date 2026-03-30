Wilsby logged an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

This was Wilsby's first point in five contests since he returned from a 10-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old defenseman has stayed in the lineup since he returned, mainly playing in a third-pairing role. He's now at 13 points, 50 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 21 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 50 appearances this season.