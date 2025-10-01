default-cbs-image
Englund was waived by Nashville on Wednesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Englund had a goal, three points and 48 PIM across 35 regular-season appearances between the Kings and Predators in 2024-25. The 29-year-old defenseman will probably be among Nashville's top call-up options from the minors during the regular season if he successfully clears waivers.

