Reid scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 7-4 win over Saginaw on Friday.

Reid earned his first points in three games since the World Junior Championship. With Canada, he was limited to one assist in seven tournament games. The Nashville prospect has had a fine year in the OHL with 10 goals, 22 helpers and a plus-16 rating through 31 appearances, which aligns with his projected path as a decent depth defenseman who can chip in secondary scoring.