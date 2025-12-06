Reid scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-3 win over Peterborough on Friday.

Reid has five goals and three assists over his last six outings. The Nashville prospect has found a bit more consistency on offense after struggling in that regard for much of November. On the year, he has eight goals and 17 helpers through 26 appearances. The 2025 first-round pick has grown his offense while remaining steady in his own zone so far in 2025-26.