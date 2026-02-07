Reid notched three assists in OHL Kitchener's 6-2 win over Guelph on Friday.

Reid had gone eight games without a multi-point effort, earning two goals and three assists in that span. The defenseman is at a point-per-game pace after Friday's performance, with 12 goals and 28 assists through 40 contests this season. That's the best pace of his career, and it's a positive sign as the 18-year-old continues to develop in the OHL.