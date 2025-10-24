Smith scored a goal, took two shots on goal and delivered three hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Smith delivered the game-winning goal in this low-scoring matchup with a tip-in at the 5:09 mark in the third period. This was his second goal of the campaign, but to be fair, Smith isn't much of an offensive weapon for the Predators. With only two goals and 11 total shots in eight games, the 29-year-old isn't one known for making a huge impact on the box score. His role as a bottom-six forward doesn't help his case as a valuable fantasy contributor, either.