Ingram stopped 49 of 51 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Ingram got the nod after a solid relief appearance Tuesday. He was even sharper this time around, but the Predators' offense couldn't find a difference-making tally before Cale Makar scored in overtime. Ingram has allowed just four goals on 84 shots in his two postseason appearances, and he should be considered the favorite to start Saturday's Game 3 back home in Nashville.