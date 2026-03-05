Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Called up Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Svechkov was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey reports.
Svechkov is set to rejoin the Predators after the team dealt away Michael McCarron and Cole Smith. Svechkov could challenge for third-line minutes. The 22-year-old was limited to nine points with a minus-8 rating over 49 appearances this season before getting sent down to Milwaukee in late January.
