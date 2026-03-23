Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Lands two-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Svechkov signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with Nashville on Monday.
Svechkov has accounted for three goals, 13 points, 60 shots on net and 51 hits in 58 games for the Predators this season. He also has five goals and three assists in 10 outings with AHL Milwaukee during the 2025-26 campaign.
More News
-
Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Pots lone goal in loss•
-
Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Garners helper in win•
-
Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Called up Wednesday•
-
Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Sent to Milwaukee•
-
Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Gets hurt Tuesday•
-
Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Tallies shorthanded goal Saturday•