Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Garners helper in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Svechkov notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Svechkov has two helpers over three games since he was called up to fill gaps created by Nashville's trades last week. The 22-year-old is filling a bottom-six role, but he should be able to stay in the lineup regularly down the stretch. He's earned 11 points, 57 shots on net, 44 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 52 appearances, down from his 17-point effort in 52 contests as a rookie last year.
More News
-
Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Called up Wednesday•
-
Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Sent to Milwaukee•
-
Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Gets hurt Tuesday•
-
Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Tallies shorthanded goal Saturday•
-
Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Picks up two helpers•
-
Predators' Fedor Svechkov: Gets first goal of campaign•