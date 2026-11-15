Svechkov scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Svechkov opened the scoring just 3:57 into the first period, finishing a two-on-one rush for his third goal of the season. The young center provided an important early contribution as Colorado played without Nathan MacKinnon (lower body). While his limited offensive role generally restricts his fantasy appeal, additional opportunities could emerge during MacKinnon's absence, making Svechkov worth monitoring in deeper leagues. The lack of production could be an issue, though. Not only was this his third goal of the campaign, but it was his first goal since Oct. 23.