Marchessault notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Marchessault has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak and nine goals and eight helpers over his last 13 contests. The winger helped out on Filip Forsberg's second-period tally Tuesday. Marchessault is now at 30 points (12 on the power play), 121 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-9 rating over 41 appearances, putting him on pace to reach the 60-point mark for the third time in the last four years.