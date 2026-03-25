Marchessault recorded three assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

This was the third straight game in which Marchessault recorded at least one assist, and he continues to deliver value as a playmaker for the Preds. Even though he has gone scoreless in his last 12 contests, the 35-year-old veteran has 10 assists, a plus-6 rating and 11 hits over that stretch.