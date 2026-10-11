Marchessault scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators.

Marchessault doubled Nashville's advantage at 13:10 of the first period, converting a setup from Steven Stamkos and Roman Josi for his first goal of the season. The 35-year-old veteran might not be the player he once was, but he should retain some fantasy appeal as long as he stays in the top line alongside Steven Stamkos. Still, with just one point in five games, he's not worth rostering outside of deep leagues, especially after notching just 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) across 62 regular-season contests in 2025-26.