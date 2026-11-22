Marchessault scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Penguins.

HE fired five shots and added two hits. Marchessault has three points, including two goals, and eight shots in two games since his return from injury. Prior to that, he had just two goals and three assists in 14 games, so he's probably on the wire in a lot of formats. Marchessault may be 35, but it looks like he might still have something in the tank, and that makes him a great grab to bolster your lineup. You can always drop him if/when he slows. But until then, the points might as well count on your roster than an opponent's.