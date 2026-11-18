Marchessault scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Wild.

Marchessault missed seven games due to a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old winger returned to a middle-six role and delivered a goal, though it was far too little to flip the game around. Through 15 outings this season, he has three goals, three assists, 34 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-7 rating. If he continues to play lower in the lineup, it'll be hard for Marchessault to score enough to help in most fantasy formats.