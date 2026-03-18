Marchessault recorded a pair of assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Marchessault has five assists during his seven-game goal drought. The 35-year-old winger is remaining productive, and he also has 15 shots on net in that span, so he just needs better luck. He's at 23 points, 110 shots on net, 62 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 48 appearances this season.